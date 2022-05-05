Report

Kurdistan urges the students displaced from Sinjar to enroll in the nearest school to their residence

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-05T14:38:55+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saleh, on Thursday urged the students who have been displaced to Duhok due to the ongoing violence in Sinjar to enroll in the nearest school to their new residence.

In a press release he issued earlier today, the Minister said that the students who have moved into the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps can attend the classes in the camp's school.

Those who live outside the camps can resume their studies in the nearest school to their new residence, according to the press release.

The Education Directorate of Duhok will decide on a suitable date to hold the exams for the recently displaced students taking into consideration their new circumstances.

The press release said that Hama Saleh held a phone call with the Federal Minister of Education to discuss the situation of the students who moved to the Kurdistan region from Sinjar.

The federal minister pledged to take the necessary steps to ensure the students have full access to quality education and form a committee to coordinate with the region's ministry of education on this issue.

