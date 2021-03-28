Kurdistan to conclude contracts with two COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, MoH says

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Region said it had made significant headway towards concluding contracts with two COVID-19 vaccine providers.

The Minister of Health, Saman al-Barzanji, said in a statement to reporters earlier today, Sunday, that Kurdistan Regional Government is bolstering efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, noting, "we established channels with multiple companies and negotiations are well under way."

"We have a preliminary agreement with two companies. However, this agreement needs to enter into contracts on the doses prices and the delivery mode," the Minister said without naming the companies.