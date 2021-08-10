Kurdistan to complete the first hydroelectric project in Iraq by the end of 2021

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Saleh, announced on Tuesday that the Dirluk hydroelectric project will be completed by the end of 2021.

Saleh said in a statement that since 1980, the "Dirluk" project is the first hydroelectric project in Iraq and Kurdistan.

He added that the Project’s production capacity is 38 megawatts and it is consisted of two production units, noting that the project costs 129 million US dollars, offered as a loan from the loan of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency "JICA".