Kurdistan threatens to escalate if the ban of the Region's products in Iraqi market remains

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources hoped that the Iraqi government will take actual steps towards opening the Iraqi markets to the Region's Agricultural products, threatening to escalate the situation if the federal government sustains the ban of Kurdistan's crops.

A ministry statement said that it brought the problems and protests of the Region's farmers to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, the Agriculture and Irrigation Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, and the Ministry of Agriculture in the federal government, regarding the ban of marketing Kurdistan Region's crops in the cities of the center and the south.

The statement added that the ministry is awaiting actual steps to solve the issue, and does not want to resort to other options.