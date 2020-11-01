Report

Kurdistan suspends the working hours in all educational institutes in the region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-01T15:46:30+0000
Kurdistan suspends the working hours in all educational institutes in the region

Shafaq News / The Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Kurdistan Region issued, on Sunday, suspends working hours in all educational institutes in the region from November first until December, according to a statement issued today.

The Committee held a meeting today, Sunday, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Reber Ahmed, and attended by the concerned ministers, governors, and officials of independent administrative units. During the meeting, the Ministers of Health, Alan Hama Saeed, and Higher Education and Scientific Research, Aram Muhammad Qadir, presented their report on the assessment of the Health situation in the Region.

The Committee decided to suspend working hours in the first, second, and twelfth classes (governmental and private schools) until the beginning of December, indicating that the committee will reevaluate the situation then.

During this period, the twelfth grade can benefit from non-mandatory online classes, indicating that the third until the eleventh stages in both governmental and private schools will continue the online classes.

Kindergartens as well, according to the committee's statement, will be closed until December first.

Only Scientific and Medical colleges will continue the online and campus classes during the aforementioned period.



