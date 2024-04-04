Kurdistan surge in land cleared of mines with rising casualties

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Mine Action Agency (IKMAA) revealed an increase in land cleared of mines during 2023, alongside a concerning uptick in mine-related casualties.

Jabar Mustafa, the head of IKMAA, disclosed to Shafaq News Agency that "2,803,326 square meters of land were cleared of mines and explosives" last year, a notable achievement marked by the restoration of 33 fields and 11 battlefields for agricultural and investment purposes.

However, despite these efforts, IKMAA documented 23 mine and explosive victims in 2023, including 10 fatalities and 13 injuries or disabilities.

Mustafa emphasized that "strict adherence to warning signs in all minefields could have averted many of these tragic incidents."

Iraq's landmine contamination stems from historical conflicts, notably the 1980-1988 war with Iran, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 2003 invasion led by a US-led coalition. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by groups like ISIS further exacerbates the problem, causing thousands of casualties and disabilities.

In response, the Ministry of Environment has outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving mine-related issues by 2028, recognizing the significant toll of around 30,000 mine victims across Iraq.

The National Mine Action Strategic Plan for 2022-2028, adopted by the Directorate of Mine Action (DMA) and IKMAA, is supported by international partners such as the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS). It underpins Iraq's clearance obligations.

According to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, In January 2023, Iraq became the first country to fully adapt International Mine Action Standard (IMAS) 13.10 on Victim Assistance as a set of national standards, which were developed with the support of Humanity & Inclusion (HI) and adopted by the DMA and IKMAA.

A report by HI revealed that 8,500,000 Iraqis are living amidst dangerous and deadly areas containing explosive remnants of war and IEDs.

The international organization stated in its report that the cost of clearing mines from some areas, especially those containing rubble like Mosul, is six times higher than the cost of mine clearance in flat areas. This requires Iraq to allocate approximately 180 million dollars annually.