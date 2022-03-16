Report

Kurdistan signs with PowerChina to reduce drought

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-16T20:11:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources signed, on Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding with PowerChina to build four new dams.

In a statement, the Minister, Bijard Talabani, said that "we signed a memorandum to build four dams in Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok. The projects will be carried out in coordination with the international PowerChina companies."

The Minister noted that "this agreement is a part of the Ministry’s efforts to reduce the effects of drought and improve the strategic management of water resources in the Kurdistan Region."

