Kurdistan's three Presidencies meet in the presence of the President of the Republic

Shafaq News / The presidencies of the region, the government and the parliament of the Kurdistan region held a meeting on Monday in Erbil, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Barham Salih.

An informed source revealed to Shafaq News agency that the meeting will discuss the election files, COVID-19 pandemic, Sinjar agreement, the salaries of employees, the disputes between the region and Baghdad, the status of Kirkuk, and the 2021 budget.

After the meeting, the Iraqi president is scheduled to meet with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani.