Kurdistan's president, premier extend Ramadan greetings as KRG announces Monday the beginning of the fasting month

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, extended his greetings to Muslims in Iraq and the region on the occasion of Ramadan.

"I congratulate all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan," Barzani said in a statement. "I hope this month brings stability, prosperity, good, happiness, and peace to everyone."

He added, "I hope that the lessons, concepts, and meanings of this holy month will be an opportunity and encouragement for us all to strengthen solidarity, tolerance, and work together for the good, higher values of humanity, peace, and patriotism."

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, also extended his greetings to Muslims in a separate statement. "With the dawn of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest congratulations to all Muslims in Kurdistan and the world," he said. "I hope that this month comes to us carrying with it the breezes of good, blessing, happiness, peace, and reassurance."

He added, "In the spirit of this holy month, we ask God Almighty to bless us, accept our prayers, fasting, standing, and worship, and make it a month in which all worries and sorrows are removed, and all crises in the world end."

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that tomorrow, Monday, will be the first day of Ramadan, the fasting month for Muslims worldwide.

Several nations have announced that Tuesday, March 12, marks the commencement of Ramadan this year.

Kurdistan's Minister of Endowment, Pishtiwan Sadiq said in a press conference that the ministry's committee was able to see the crescent that marks the beginning of the holy month.

As reported by the International Astronomy Center, countries in the eastern hemisphere, such as Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, have either declared or are anticipated to declare Tuesday as the start of Ramadan.

Conversely, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are expected to announce the beginning of Ramadan without awaiting the crescent moon sighting, as Sunday corresponds to the 28th of Shaban.

Meanwhile, Jordanians await the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening, following a call by Grand Mufti Dr. Ahmed al-Hasanat for citizens and residents to observe the crescent.

Al-Hasanat stated that Fatwa Directorates across all regions will be open to receive testimonies regarding the crescent sighting.

The start of Ramadan will likely occur on Monday, March 11, 2024, for many Islamic countries, while others may begin on Tuesday, March 12, contingent upon the visibility of the Ramadan crescent.