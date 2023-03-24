Kurdistan's president mourns the death of a veteran Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ The President of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday expressed condolences for the passing of Mohammed Khaled Bousli, a veteran Peshmerga fighter who devoted his life to the Kurdish struggle.

In a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani expressed his deep sadness and said, "I received with great sadness the news of the passing of the militant Mohammed Khaled Bousli. I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fighters, and I pray to God to have mercy on him and grant him a place in paradise."

Barzani went on to highlight Bousli's contributions, stating, "Bousli was a dedicated Peshmerga fighter who participated in the Kurdish uprisings of September and Gulan from beginning to end. He provided exceptional services to the Kurdish cause and fought numerous battles with the Peshmerga forces."

Bousli was a well-known figure in the Kurdish community and was revered for his bravery and dedication to defending the Kurdish cause.

"His memory will live on forever in our memories," stated Barzani.