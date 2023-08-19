Kurdistan's president expresses condolences over death of French serviceman

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed condolences following the death of French serviceman, Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot, who was killed in a road accident late last night while on duty with the International Coalition Forces Against ISIS.

In an official press release, Barzani stated, "It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of the French serviceman, Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot."

Barzani extended his "deepest condolences to his family, to President Emmanuel Macron, and to the people and government of France at this difficult time."

"The people of Kurdistan appreciate the support and assistance of the French military within the framework of the International Coalition Forces Against ISIS," he said.

The president praised the pivotal contribution of the Global Coalition in the war against ISIS, highlighting their continued "support and assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region for the eradication of terrorism."