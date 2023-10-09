Kurdistan’s president emphasizes the importance of implementing a federal system for Iraq's stability

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, met on Monday with the new German Ambassador to Iraq and her accompanied delegation, which included diplomats and military personnel.

During the meeting, Barzani congratulated the new German Ambassador on her appointment and wished her success in her new role. Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the current level of relations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, discussing ways to expand cooperation further and enhance their relationship.

In their discussions, they emphasized the significance of the improved security situation in Iraq, acknowledging that ISIS remains a genuine threat to stability. As such, continued efforts are required to confront this threat. Barzani expressed gratitude to Germany for supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Additionally, the two sides deliberated on the political situation in Iraq and concurred on the importance of effectively implementing the federal system in the country. Barzani underscored the necessity of correctly establishing the national strategy for Iraq's stability.

The discussions also encompassed the expansion of German trade activities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, diversifying income sources in Iraq, and the regional situation in general.