Kurdistan's president, US diplomat discuss parliamentary election in a Baghdad meeting

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's president Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday met with David Berg, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Iraq, for talks on the Baghdad-Erbil ties and the region's anticipated parliamentary election.

A press release by the region's president said that the meeting pivoted around the intricate ties between Erbil and Baghdad, the resolution of long-standing disparities, and the imperative of addressing domestic quandaries within the Kurdish majority region.

Berg and Barzani discussed the preparations for Kurdistan's parliamentary elections and the situation in the Sinjar district, coupled with concerns pertaining to religious constituents.

Berg, representing U.S. interests in Iraq, reiterated his country's unwavering commitment to endorsing the electoral proceedings ahead of the parliamentary polls. The Kurdish leader, in reciprocation, expressed gratitude to the U.S. for its steadfast support, the press release said.

The meeting called for implementing the agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq to restore security and stability in Sinjar. Both parties underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding religious minorities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.