Kurdistan's president, US diplomat discuss cooperation, economic opportunities

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of Iraq's region of Kurdistan on Wednesday received the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, in Erbil, Kurdistan's capital city.

The gathering, which was also attended by the US Ambassador to Iraq and the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, encompassed discussions on a broad array of topics, such as US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, joint cooperation, and the political and economic landscape in the country.

The dialogue addressed the situation in the Kurdistan region, along with the ongoing negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The two statesperson emphasized their commitment to the framework and timetable of the joint Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the US Department of Defense, focusing on the reform process in the Ministry and the continued reorganization and unification of the Peshmerga forces.

The meeting attached importance to unity among the parties of Kurdistan and the resolution of internal issues in the Kurdistan region.

The officials commended the existing coordination and cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Federal Government.

The talks explored cooperation avenues between the US and Kurdistan, particularly in the economic sphere, highlighting investment opportunities for US businesses and private companies in the region.

The meeting delved into the latest developments in the fight against ISIS, the wider regional situation, and several issues of mutual interest, the readout said.