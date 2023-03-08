Kurdistan's president, UNESCO chief discuss the restoration of Erbil's ancient citadel

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday discussed with UNESCO's Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, the organization's activities and projects in Kurdistan and Iraq.

The meeting, according to a readout by President Barzani's bureau, touched upon the ongoing restoration of Erbil's historic citadel.

Azoulay highlighted the steps and phases of the restoration project, expressing her gratitude for the cooperation and coordination between Kurdistan authorities and UNESCO teams involved in the project.

The citadel, which dates back to the 6th millennium BC, has been on UNESCO's World Heritage List since 2014.

President Barzani praised UNESCO's work in Iraq and Kurdistan and pledged full support for the organization's projects in the region.

Since 2003, UNESCO has been working closely with the Kurdistan Regional Government, supporting initiatives in the fields of education, culture, and science. The organization has also been involved in restoring and preserving several historical sites in the region, including the Citadel of Erbil and the Erbil Archaeological Museum.