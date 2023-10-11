Kurdistan's president, Italy'sambassador meet for talks on security, budget

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday received the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Crikanti, and his accompanying delegation, a press release by his bureau said.

During the meeting, the president and his guests discussed the latest security and political developments in Iraq, the Middle East, and the issues related to Iraq's federal budget.

The talks, according to the statement, delved into the ongoing challenges facing Erbil and Baghdad and the internal situation within the Kurdistan Region, exploring potential solutions.

Both parties concurred that the issues between Erbil and Baghdad should be resolved through dialogue in accordance with the federal constitution of Iraq. They laid emphasis on unity among the political entities in the Kurdistan Region in order to achieve this quest.

The meeting touched upon Italy's relations with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, the activities of the Italian Embassy, particularly in the field of archaeological excavation.