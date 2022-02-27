Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's four presidents to contemplate the federal court's ruling in a meeting tomorrow

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T10:36:12+0000
Kurdistan's four presidents to contemplate the federal court's ruling in a meeting tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Monday will convene with the Region's Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, and Cheif Justice to ponder the reverberations of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's ruling that undermined the constitutionality of Kurdistan's oil and gas law.

An advisor to the region's president, Dilshad Shehab, said that the meeting will take place tomorrow, Monday.

In the same context, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) visited the headquarters of the region's parliament and held a meeting with the heads of the parliamentary blocs.

The meeting was concluded earlier today but the delegation did not make any statements to reporters.

On February 15, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court decreed that the natural resource law passed by the Kurdistan Regional Government in 2007 is unconstitutional, potentially upending the region's oil and gas industry.

Ruling that KRG oil exports and contracts with international oil companies are illegal, the court granted the federal government the right to annul such contracts, claim ownership of KRG oil, and hold Erbil liable for past oil revenues against budget allocations received from Baghdad.

In addition to undermining the KRG's energy industry, the ruling could limit federal Iraq’s too—indeed, the very concept of oil federalism is at risk. The decision also complicates the ongoing government formation process, and may even invite backlash against a judiciary that has maintained widespread respect among Iraqis.

related

President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-24 09:30:11
President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

President Barzani calls for a "Peaceful Solution" between the Palestinians and the Israelis

Date: 2021-05-12 07:25:48
President Barzani calls for a "Peaceful Solution" between the Palestinians and the Israelis

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41
The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Barzani meets with the Kurdish minister in the British government 

Date: 2021-09-17 16:34:02
Barzani meets with the Kurdish minister in the British government 

Kurdistan's President starts his official meetings in Qatar

Date: 2021-10-16 18:14:33
Kurdistan's President starts his official meetings in Qatar

President Barzani approves commutation for the Badinan convicts

Date: 2022-02-23 12:58:15
President Barzani approves commutation for the Badinan convicts

President Barzani Condoles the death of the helicopter crash incident in Saladin 

Date: 2021-07-29 11:49:10
President Barzani Condoles the death of the helicopter crash incident in Saladin 

President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone

Date: 2021-06-09 10:57:57
President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone