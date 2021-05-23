Kurdistan’s authorities ban using folk songs in advertisements

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Culture and Youth in the Kurdistan Region decided to prohibit all commercial advertisers from using folkloric songs in advertisements.

An official letter of the ministry said that according to Law No. 17 of the Law on Rights of Authors and Other Rights, Article 4, the Ministry of Culture and Youth is considered the owner of all folk tunes with no known owner.

The book demanded halting the broadcast of advertisements that use folk melodies and national artists’ songs.

The book noted that after the issuance of the decision, any advertising company or media channel that uses folk songs will be confronted with legal procedures.