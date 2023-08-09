Kurdistan's Public Prosecution Office Demands Handover of Wanted Individuals in Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Public Prosecution Office on Wednesday called for the handover of wanted individuals sheltering in Sulaymaniyah, warning against "personalizing" security affairs.

The Prosecution Office, in a statement earlier today, expressed concern over the escalating trend of security institutions in Sulaymaniyah settling local, party, and personal disputes and issues.

It emphasized that these official governmental security bodies have a duty to protect the nation's security and stability, as well as the lives and properties of its citizens.

"They must also maintain an environment conducive to social harmony, security, and peace. It is not permissible for any security entity to become personalized or serve individual interests."

The statement explained that based on these concerns, several wanted individuals must be handed over to the law and be brought before the court for legal action.

The statement warned that neglecting court orders and not surrendering the accused to the law grants them more opportunities to commit further heinous crimes, potentially leading to increased cases of terrorism, murder, kidnapping, and intimidation.

"Such situations place society in a perpetual state of fear, anxiety, and insecurity," it concluded.