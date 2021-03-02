Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks China for supplying the Region with Coronavirus vaccine

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-02T19:48:27+0000
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks China for supplying the Region with Coronavirus vaccine

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani on Tuesday expressed his pleasure for receiving the first batch of coronavirus vaccine.

A statement by the presidency said Barzani thanked China for providing this “humanitarian assistance,” considering it an important step to confront the virus and protect doctors and medical cadres.”  

The statement indicated that the vaccine will be provided in all governorates to be given to frontline workers.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government is working in cooperation with the federal government to provide the vaccine and secure the region’s share." 

Barzani added that the regional government is now working to implement a vaccination program for the region's population (about six million), and that health teams, security services and the elderly are at the forefront.

Earlier today, Kurdistan received its first doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.

“Today, we receive our first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China, We thanked and appreciated China for supporting the Kurdish people”, Kurdish Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji said during a ceremony to receive the consignment in the presence of the Chinese Consul in the Region, Ni Ruchi.

Al-Barzanji said Kurdistan is negotiating with several international companies to buy vaccines after KRG allocated a budget for this reason.

For his Part, the Chinese Consul said his Country has helped the Region in combating the pandemic from the beginning by providing equipment and support.

He added that this batch is for those working on frontlines but later, vaccines will be secured for all groups by priority.

“The batch is to show good friendship,” he added.

related

Kurdistan Supports Freedom of Press, Barzani Says

Date: 2021-03-01 15:04:44
Kurdistan Supports Freedom of Press, Barzani Says

Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Date: 2020-10-04 14:33:11
Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Date: 2021-02-10 11:17:26
Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2020-11-22 12:07:05
Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Date: 2020-08-03 09:01:33
Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-21 13:47:14
Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Date: 2020-12-24 14:03:47
Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-10-22 17:54:56
Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases