Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks China for supplying the Region with Coronavirus vaccine

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani on Tuesday expressed his pleasure for receiving the first batch of coronavirus vaccine.

A statement by the presidency said Barzani thanked China for providing this “humanitarian assistance,” considering it an important step to confront the virus and protect doctors and medical cadres.”

The statement indicated that the vaccine will be provided in all governorates to be given to frontline workers.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government is working in cooperation with the federal government to provide the vaccine and secure the region’s share."

Barzani added that the regional government is now working to implement a vaccination program for the region's population (about six million), and that health teams, security services and the elderly are at the forefront.

Earlier today, Kurdistan received its first doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.

“Today, we receive our first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China, We thanked and appreciated China for supporting the Kurdish people”, Kurdish Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji said during a ceremony to receive the consignment in the presence of the Chinese Consul in the Region, Ni Ruchi.

Al-Barzanji said Kurdistan is negotiating with several international companies to buy vaccines after KRG allocated a budget for this reason.

For his Part, the Chinese Consul said his Country has helped the Region in combating the pandemic from the beginning by providing equipment and support.

He added that this batch is for those working on frontlines but later, vaccines will be secured for all groups by priority.

“The batch is to show good friendship,” he added.