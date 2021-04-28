Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister revealed details about the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-28T19:01:53+0000
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister revealed details about the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday, issued a statement on the Cabinet's approval of the draft law of the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes in the Region.

"The Cabinet approved today, Wednesday, the draft law of the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes in Kurdistan to investigate and prosecute ISIS terrorists for their war crimes and massacres against humanity." Barzani said in a statement.

He added, "When Kurdistan Parliament ratifies the draft law, it will create a legal framework to trying ISIS terrorists by forming a national court in the Kurdistan Region and offering assistance from the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh/ISIL (UNITAD) in gathering evidence."

The Prime Minister said, "Without any doubt, the matter will not heal the deep wounds of ISIS victims, especially the Yazidi sisters and brothers…but it will be a step for punishing the criminals."

"The Kurdistan Regional Government, the federal government and the international community bear responsibility to hold ISIS terrorists accountable for their crimes against the people of Kurdistan and the Iraqi people, and humanity in general.”

He continued, "We will continue to cooperate, collect and exchange information with UNITAD team… I also call on the United Nations and the international community to support the judicial system in Kurdistan, especially in the field of training and preparing for the first session of the public trial…this law prompts the international community to collecting funds and securing assistance for the families of the victims. "

related

KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Date: 2020-09-10 13:56:12
KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Masrour Barzani commemorates the liberation of Kobani

Date: 2021-01-26 16:54:50
Masrour Barzani commemorates the liberation of Kobani

Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Date: 2020-10-30 12:25:32
Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Masrour Barzani: I urge everyone to respect the judiciary system in the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-02-19 17:40:45
Masrour Barzani: I urge everyone to respect the judiciary system in the Kurdistan Region

Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 10:06:03
Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Masrour Barzani: We conveyed Baghdad and the Coalition information on the perpetrators of Erbil Attack

Date: 2021-02-25 15:23:03
Masrour Barzani: We conveyed Baghdad and the Coalition information on the perpetrators of Erbil Attack

PM Barzani hosts the US Deputy Special Envoy to Syria

Date: 2021-04-18 14:03:06
PM Barzani hosts the US Deputy Special Envoy to Syria

Barzani: I hope that we serve the Kurdistan Region as it deserves

Date: 2021-03-15 21:06:43
Barzani: I hope that we serve the Kurdistan Region as it deserves