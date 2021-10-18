Kurdistan’s Prime Minister mourns the former US Secretary of State

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, mourned the former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died on Monday.

“I’m saddened by the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a lifelong friend of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

We worked closely together to rid the country of dictatorship. I know he sought lasting peace for the region.

My thoughts are with his family -mb.” Barzani said on Twitter.

Colin Luther Powell was an American politician, diplomat, and four-star general who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. He was the first African-American Secretary of State.

Powell, who was being treated for multiple myeloma, died at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 84. He had been vaccinated, but his treatment had left his immune system compromised.