Kurdistan’s Prime Minister expressed regret over the killing of a young woman in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Saturday, expressed his regret over the killing of a young woman by her husband in the city of Erbil.

"I was horrified by the brutal murder of a young woman in Erbil yesterday. There is no honor in honor crimes ... It is a murder. It takes us back, and it must end." Barzani said in a statement today.

“Our society will not develop if half of the population (Women) cannot live freely without fear of violence.

Barzani noted that "in this government, we have increased resources to secure shelters for vulnerable women who seek support and protection, and I am committed to doing more to help."

On Friday, Erbil police said, "A man fired six bullets at his wife for family issues in a neighborhood of Erbil."

The Police added that the woman,21, is a mother of three children, and the husband committed his crime.