Kurdistan’s President visits the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Shafaq News/ As part of his visit to the United Kingdom, Kurdistan’s President Neshirvan Barzani visited on Friday evening the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, a Military school in Royal Military Academy, where young Kurdish and Iraqis study.

Kurdistan’s Presidency said in a statement that Barzani looked at the work and tasks of the Academic and talked with the officials about a program attended by participants from most countries of the world, including from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

According to the statement, Barzani met with the Iraqi participants and then held a special meeting with the Kurdish attendees. He wished them success and considered their participation is in the interest of Kurdistan.

The President concluded his visit by writing in the comments book for visitors of the Academy and praising its officials.