Kurdistan’s President receives the Russian ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-05T09:09:05+0000
Kurdistan’s President receives the Russian ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani received, on Monday, Elbrus Kutrashev, the Russian ambassador to Iraq and his accompanying delegation.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed ways to developing bilateral relations in all fields, the early elections, Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, and the situation in Syria. 

The statement said the Russian ambassador expressed admiration for the urban development in the Region, and pointed out the importance of the Kurdish component in Russia.

