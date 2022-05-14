Report

Kurdistan's President offers congratulations to the newly elected president of UAE

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-14T12:57:20+0000
Kurdistan's President offers congratulations to the newly elected president of UAE

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday extended congratulations to the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his election as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

President Barzani tweeted, "I congratulate my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his election as the President of the United Arab Emirates, wishing His Highness success and fulfillment in his duties, and the people of the Emirates security, prosperity, and wealth under his wise leadership, looking forward to more cooperation and joint work between us."

UAE's Federal Supreme Council elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, the UAE state-run WAM reported.

 His predecessor, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday at 73.

