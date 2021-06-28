Kurdistan's President hosts the Philippines' ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-28T17:01:11+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Ambassador of the Philippines to Iraq, Mr. Generoso Calonge, in the Region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Monday. According to a readout issued by the Region's Presidency, President Barzani exchanged views with his guest on Iraq and Kurdistan's relations with the Philippines, the Pilipino community and work force in the Region, and the upcoming elections in Iraq. Discussions also focused on Erbil-Baghdad relations, combating terrorism and extremism, the COVID-19 pandemic, its economic implications and the ongoing vaccination efforts. The attendees asserted that terrorism and extremism cannot be countered by resorting to military means alone, but all forms of radicalization must also be pursued via education and cultural activism. Ambassador Calonge referred to his country's continued efforts to deter extremism and terrorism, reiterating the Philippines' willingness to benefit from the experience of Kurdistan in combating extremism. Discussions also covered Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's relations with the Philippines and ways to further develop their cooperation and partnership in areas of mutual interest.

