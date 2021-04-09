Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-09T13:14:54+0000
Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday expressed condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Barzani said in a tweet, "On behalf of the people of the Kurdistan Region, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, HRH Prince Phillip. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United Kingdom and the British royal family during this difficult time.”

For his part, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, tweeted, “My deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the British government and people on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh after a lifetime of service. My thoughts are with the whole Royal Family in this difficult time.”

Buckingham Palace said on Friday Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

related

Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Date: 2020-09-22 08:24:10
Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 08:04:45
Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-03 10:23:44
Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 12:43:02
Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Barzani wishes Trump a speedy recovery

Date: 2020-10-02 08:07:40
Barzani wishes Trump a speedy recovery

President and people of Kurdistan to participate in the Pope’s reception

Date: 2021-03-05 09:06:38
President and people of Kurdistan to participate in the Pope’s reception

Barzani from Baghdad: UN can mediate to solve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2020-09-02 15:56:49
Barzani from Baghdad: UN can mediate to solve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Kurdistan’ president to provide continued support for Yazidis

Date: 2021-02-03 10:27:44
Kurdistan’ president to provide continued support for Yazidis