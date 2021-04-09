Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday expressed condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Barzani said in a tweet, "On behalf of the people of the Kurdistan Region, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, HRH Prince Phillip. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United Kingdom and the British royal family during this difficult time.”

For his part, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, tweeted, “My deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the British government and people on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh after a lifetime of service. My thoughts are with the whole Royal Family in this difficult time.”

Buckingham Palace said on Friday Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”