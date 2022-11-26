Kurdistan's President discusses political issues with a US delegation

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a delegation from the US House headed by Mark Takano in the presence of the US ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

The Kurdish presidency said both sides discussed bilateral relations, Iraq's political and security situation, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, the war against ISIS, the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga, and other issues of common interests.

They also stressed the importance of consensus and support of the new government to implement its approach and maintain Iraq's stability, border security, and sovereignty.

The two sides pointed out that now there is an "opportunity" to resolve the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad.

In turn, the US delegation praised the role of the Peshmerga forces in the war against ISIS, stressing that the United States will continue to support Iraq and Kurdistan to eliminate the dangers of ISIS.