Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's President congratulates a Turkmen party: We support all the political components in the Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-28T12:49:12+0000
Kurdistan's President congratulates a Turkmen party: We support all the political components in the Region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed support for all components of the political process in Kurdistan and Iraq.

"On the occasion of convening and closing the fifth congress of the Turkmen Reform Party, I congratulate the Presidency, the Executive Council, members, supporters, and masses of the Turkmen Reform Party, and wish them success," Barzani said in a statement.

He added, "We support the place and role of all components of the political process in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and we confirm on the coexistence, harmony, and tolerance among all components of the people of Kurdistan."

related

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03
Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

Date: 2021-04-04 20:03:06
Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

President Barzani receives an invitation to visit Rome

Date: 2021-12-23 19:18:23
President Barzani receives an invitation to visit Rome

Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

Date: 2021-03-02 14:22:23
Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

President Barzani condemns al-Rashad village attack

Date: 2021-10-27 07:26:01
President Barzani condemns al-Rashad village attack

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Global Coalition delegation

Date: 2021-07-14 15:09:28
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Global Coalition delegation

President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah injects momentum to the political scene ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-05-04 12:39:50
President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah injects momentum to the political scene ahead of the elections

Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

Date: 2020-11-09 17:34:46
Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack