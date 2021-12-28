Kurdistan's President congratulates a Turkmen party: We support all the political components in the Region

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed support for all components of the political process in Kurdistan and Iraq.

"On the occasion of convening and closing the fifth congress of the Turkmen Reform Party, I congratulate the Presidency, the Executive Council, members, supporters, and masses of the Turkmen Reform Party, and wish them success," Barzani said in a statement.

He added, "We support the place and role of all components of the political process in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and we confirm on the coexistence, harmony, and tolerance among all components of the people of Kurdistan."