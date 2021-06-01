Report

Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-01T09:33:33+0000
Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani called, on Tuesday, the co-presidents of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on the 46th founding anniversary.

Barzani congratulated the co-presidents on this occasion, stressing that PUK is “a major political force in Kurdistan, has a clear imprint in the history of the struggle for freedom, and the achievements of the people of Kurdistan, and today it is one of the parties that has a strong and main position in the political process and power in the region Kurdistan and Iraq.”

For their part, the two PUK co-presidents thanked the Kurdish President for his congratulations, stressing the “necessity of unity and partnership within the framework of preserving the rights and gains of the people of Kurdistan.”

