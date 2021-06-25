Kurdistan’s President congratulates Iraqi athlete Dana Hussein for achieving a new record

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani congratulated, on Friday, Iraqi athlete Dana Hussein for achieving a record in the Arab Athletics Championships.

"I congratulate and bless the Iraqi athlete, Dana Hussein, on winning the gold medal and breaking the record in the 22nd Arab Athletics Championships for men and women," Barzani said in a tweet.

He added, "I wish you continued success and brilliance, Dana," adding, "Our country is in dire need of a persevering woman like you in all fields to be proud of. Congratulations to all Iraqis."

The Iraqi runner, Dana Hussein, broke the previous Iraqi record in the Bursa International Forum in the 200 meters running.