Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s President congratulates Iraqi athlete Dana Hussein for achieving a new record

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-25T17:36:12+0000
Kurdistan’s President congratulates Iraqi athlete Dana Hussein for achieving a new record

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani congratulated, on Friday, Iraqi athlete Dana Hussein for achieving a record in the Arab Athletics Championships.

"I congratulate and bless the Iraqi athlete, Dana Hussein, on winning the gold medal and breaking the record in the 22nd Arab Athletics Championships for men and women," Barzani said in a tweet.

He added, "I wish you continued success and brilliance, Dana," adding, "Our country is in dire need of a persevering woman like you in all fields to be proud of. Congratulations to all Iraqis."

The Iraqi runner, Dana Hussein, broke the previous Iraqi record in the Bursa International Forum in the 200 meters running.

related

Nechirvan Barzani inspects the burnt KDP building in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-11 19:51:59
Nechirvan Barzani inspects the burnt KDP building in Baghdad

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03
Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Date: 2021-06-01 09:33:33
Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Nechirvan Barzani receives Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians

Date: 2021-03-09 12:49:43
Nechirvan Barzani receives Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-29 15:47:58
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Date: 2020-11-11 18:12:50
Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

President Barzani hosts the US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-05 18:14:06
President Barzani hosts the US delegation in Erbil

Kurdistan’ Barzani condemns the Twin Attack in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 13:02:59
Kurdistan’ Barzani condemns the Twin Attack in Baghdad