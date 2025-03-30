Kurdistan’s President condoles former Iraqi President on brother’s passing

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday extended his condolences to former Iraqi President Barham Salih following the death of his brother, journalist Balen Salih.

"I sincerely extend my sympathies to his honorable family and loved ones, praying to Almighty God to grant the deceased His mercy and a place in His vast paradise, and to bestow patience and solace upon all," Barzani said in a message.

He considered Salih a distinguished journalist and a well-known figure from a family of struggle in Kurdistan, who “dedicated his life to serving the Kurdish cause with utmost devotion."

Salih passed away on Sunday in Washington, D.C., at the age of 62.

He began his journalism career in the 1990s before moving to the United States in 1996. He joined the Kurdish service of Voice of America in December 1999, where he worked until March 14, when their operations were suspended by order of the US president.