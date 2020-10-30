Iraq News

Kurdistan’s President condemns Nice’ attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-30T09:56:42+0000
Kurdistan’s President condemns Nice’ attack

Shafaq News / The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned on Friday killing three persons in the city of Nice.

”I condemn the terrorist act against civilians in the French city of Nice, which resulted in the dead people," Barzani tweeted.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the people and government of France," he added.

French media reported that three persons were killed and others wounded in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice.

The French police appealed to people to avoid the area in the center of the town of Notre-Dame-Ville in the city of Nice.

For his part, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrozzi said everything pointed to a "terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica".

