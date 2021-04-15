Kurdistan’s President condemned the attack in Sadr City

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani condemned on Thursday the attack on a popular market in Sadr City, east of Baghdad.

Barzani said in a tweet, "I condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the terrorist act and the explosion that targeted a popular market today in the Habibiya area in Sadr City, east of Baghdad, and resulted in the fall of a number of innocent citizens as martyr and wounded ... May God bless the martyrs with his mercy and the speedy recovery of the wounded. Our hearts with the families of the victims. "

According to Iraq’s Security Media Cell, a car carrying high explosive materials blew up in the Al-Habibiya area near a popular market.

the explosion resulted in the death of the driver and wounding other citizens.