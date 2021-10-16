Kurdistan's President arrives in Doha in an official visit
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-10-16T16:59:47+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit, on Saturday
In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that Barzani was received by Jassem bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport and Communications, and Omar Al-Barzanji, Iraq's ambassador in Doha.
According to the statement, Barzani will meet tomorrow, Sunday, with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and Qatari officials.
He "will discuss ways to strengthen the relations of the Kurdistan Region with Qatar, as well as the relations of Iraq and Qatar in the political field and areas of cooperation, particularly in the sectors of trade and industry, opportunities for operating capital and Qatari investments in Kurdistan and Iraq, the situation of Iraq and the region in general and other issues of common interests."