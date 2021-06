Kurdistan’s President arrives in Amman

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-23T08:31:16+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani arrived this morning, Wednesday, in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on an official visit. On Tuesday, Kurdistan’s Presidency announced that Barzani will visit Jordan to discuss with King Abdullah II the relations between the two countries, fields of cooperation, and the latest developments in the region.

