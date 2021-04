Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, made on Thursday a tour by bicycle with the British ambassador to Iraq.

“I spend a lot of my time cooking and eating delicious Iraqi food. So I was delighted to join Kurdistan’s President for a ride to burn some calories.

It was hard work to keep pace but great to hear about the President’s ideas to champion support healthy living.” British ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey said on Twitter.