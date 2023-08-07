Kurdistan's President Reiterates Commitment to Safeguarding Freedoms and Human Rights

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, reaffirmed the Region's "unwavering dedication" to upholding individual freedoms and human rights.

According to the Kurdish presidency, President Barzani met, on Monday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, and his accompanying delegation. He discussed several issues, including civil society entities, the freedom of the press and expression, and media endeavors in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish President highlighted the importance of the visit, affirming Kurdistan's commitment to bolster democratic values, human rights, liberties, freedom of expression, equality, and justice.

Furthermore, Barzani extended a call for United Nations agencies to forge a collaborative partnership, contributing assistance and aid to the pertinent authorities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.