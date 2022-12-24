Kurdistan's President, Prime Minister on Christmas: Kurdistan is a place for coexistence

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, congratulated the Christian community in Iraq and the world on Christmas.

"I cordially express my congratulations and blessings on the birthday of our Jesus Christ, peace be upon him, to all our Christian sisters and brothers in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, and I wish them a holiday full of joy and happiness and safety." President Barzani said on his Telegram channel.

Barzani stressed that Iraqi Kurdistan "would remain the heartland of pluralism, peaceful coexistence, acceptance of the other, and tolerance among all its religious and national components," confirming "we will work with our Christian sisters and brothers and all components to build the present and a better future for our next generations."

In turn, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, extended his greetings on this occasion.

"On this blessed occasion, we emphasize our fundamentals to establish a culture of peaceful coexistence and acceptance of the other and spread a spirit of tolerance, moderation, and solidarity among all the components of Kurdistan."