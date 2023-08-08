Kurdistan's President Meets with UK's New Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday welcomed the newly-appointed British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Charles Hitchen, who recently succeeded veteran UK diplomat, Mark Bryson-richardson.

Wishing the new ambassador success in his tenure, President Barzani reiterated his unwavering commitment to making the ambassador's mission in the region "both impactful and collaborative."

The meeting, according to an official readout by the region's presidency, touched on the evolving relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the internal dynamics of the Kurdistan region, and the much-anticipated upcoming Kurdistan parliament elections.

The two statesmen discussed the multifaceted challenges and opportunities Iraq faces on the security, economic, and institutional fronts. They also assessed the broader geopolitical landscape and a myriad of challenges and shared concerns facing the region.