Kurdistan's Peshmerga minister and Coalition advisors discuss efforts to address security gaps

Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga forces will sustain their efforts to develop ties with the federal forces, the Kurdistan region's Minister of Interior Shoresh Ismail said on Sunday.

Ismail's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation of the Global Coalition in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by the ministry, Minister Ismail discussed with his guests the security developments in the region and the efforts of the joint Army-Peshmerga forces in filling the security gaps between them.

The minister highlighted the "ministry's relentless efforts to strengthen the ties with the federal forces in order to maintain the region's security and stability."