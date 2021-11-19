Kurdistan's PM meets in Bahrain with the UK National Security Adviser 

Shafaq News/ on Friday, Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met, with the UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

In a statement, the Kurdish Government said that both sides discussed the situation in Iraq and the Region and ways to strengthen relations between Kurdistan and the UK.

They stressed the necessity of continuing coordination and cooperation to confront the threats of ISIS. The statement added.

The two sides also discussed the reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga and other issues of common concern.