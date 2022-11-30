Kurdistan's PM discusses educational reform in light of Japan's experience with Tokyo's ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Japan's new ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Barzani congratulated the Ambassador on his inauguration and wished him success in his mission, stressing the Kurdistan Regional Government's readiness to further develop relations between the Kurdistan Region and Japan.

"The Ambassador presented a summary of their work and projects in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, particularly in the fields of water and sewage management, electricity, city master plans, and humanitarian aid for refugees and internally displaced persons," the statement said.

The meeting touched upon ways to develop the educational sector in the Kurdistan region in light of Japan's successful experience in this field.