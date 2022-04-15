Kurdistan’s PM arrives in Turkey on an official visit
Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, arrived in Turkey, where he would meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In brief, the Kurdistan Regional Government stated that the Prime Minister would discuss ways to strengthen ties between the Region and Turkey and the latest developments in Iraq and the region.
The visit is the second for Barzani since taking office.
The visit came when Ankara struck intensively in regions in Kurdistan, targeting PKK fighters.
It is noteworthy that Kurdistan and Turkey have robust security and economic relations. Iraqi Kurdish oil pumped to export terminals on Turkey’s southern Mediterranean shore is a critical source of income for the region.