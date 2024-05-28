Kurdistan's PM Barzani vows to turn Soran into a global tourist hub

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday pledged to transform the autonomous Soran district into a worldwide tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world.

Barzani made the remarks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for several projects in Soran, north of Erbil.

"We will spare no effort in turning this region into a tourist hotspot that draws visitors from every corner of the globe," Barzani affirmed.

He highlighted Soran's "rich cultural heritage and diverse population," noting the district's contributions to the Kurdish liberation struggles.

"This region boasts a diverse population and has made immense sacrifices throughout Kurdistan's revolutions," Barzani said.

In September 2021, PM Barzani officially inaugurated Soran as the newest independent administration in the Kurdistan Region.

Soran is strategically important because it shares borders with the Kurdistan Region's neighbors, Iran and Turkiye. It is also a bustling economic hub due to the significant amount of trade conducted in the area with these two countries.

The Soran administration is home to several popular tourist sites, including Geli Ali Beg Waterfall, Fellaw Pond, and the Bekhall resort. Each year, thousands of locals and Iraqi tourists visit these sites.

Now, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq boasts four autonomous administrations: Soran, Zakho, Raparin, and Garmyan.