Kurdistan’s MoH expands vaccine rollouts to include teachers

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Minister of Education announced, on Monday, that the Ministry of Health gives priority to teachers in its Coronavirus vaccine program.

Minister Hama Saeed said in a press conference held, today in Erbil that taking the Vaccine is optional for teachers, however, they are a priority for the ministry of health’s program.

Saeed added that his ministry "does not have any data about the number of teachers who have died from Coronavirus."

It is noteworthy that Kurdistan moved to remote learning in hopes of halting the spread of the new coronavirus.