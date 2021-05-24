Kurdistan MoH clears a private hospital in Erbil of accusations of detaining a patient

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region cleared a private hospital in Erbil of accusations of detaining a patient for not paying the costs of treatment.

A statement by the Ministry issued its decision after immediately following -up and forming a special committee to investigate the incident.

The Ministry said that the hospital saved the patient's life and provided him with good service. The patient remained in the hospital because, in addition to the surgery and his deteriorating health situation, was suffering from chronic diseases, and needed to stay in the hospital for several more days.

The statement added, "The patient received regular medical service and the hospital did not fail in this regard. After the committee checked the hospital's security cameras, it found out that what was said about deploying security guards and the patient's imprisonment was untrue."

"After his health condition improved, the patient was transferred to a government hospital due to his economic status, he refused to stay there. He was returned to the same hospital."

The statement also added that the hospital exempted the patient from all treatment costs except for the amount he initially paid to perform the operation he needed.