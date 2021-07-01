Kurdistan MoH: we plan to vaccinate 20% of the population before the end of 2021

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman al-Barzanji, announced today that the ministry seeks to vaccinate 20% of the region's population before 2021 ends.

Al-Barzanji said in a press conference held today after the end of his meeting with the Parliamentary Health Committee that until now, 190,000 have taken the first dose of the vaccine, 70,000 have taken the second dose.

According to international standards, 20% must be reached before the end of this year, al-Barzanji said, adding that work is underway to reach this percentage in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health.

Al-Barzanji had announced, earlier today, that COVID-19 cases resurged in the region, stressing the need to adhere to preventive measures.

It is noteworthy that Iraq launched a vaccination campaign last March.