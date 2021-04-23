Report

Kurdistan's Ministry of Endowments pillories Quran desecration

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-23T17:38:50+0000
Kurdistan's Ministry of Endowments pillories Quran desecration

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Endowment in Kurdistan condemned the incident of the Quran desecration that took place in Erbil.

The Ministry said in a press release today, Friday, "we denounce those deeds," indicating, "we are in contact with the relevant parties to find the perpetrators."

The statement stressed "the need to handle this issue legally. Whoever disrespects Quran shall receive the fair punishment."

Social media users shared footage of a torn Quran thrown near a mosque on street 100 in Erbil.

